Key West gets provincial paving contract for parts of Highway 1 near Chilliwack

The Surrey based company was struck from the bidders' list by City of Chilliwack for five years

A company that was struck from the City of Chilliwack bidding list for five years was recently awarded a provincial contract for resurfacing work on Highway 1 near Chilliwack.

Key West Asphalt Ltd., of Surrey, was awarded the $3.5-million contract to pave 42 kilometres of new blacktop in the Eastern Fraser Valley.

The highway project is divided into three main sections:

• Young Road overpass to Annis Road, through Chilliwack;

• Bridal Falls underpass to the Yale Tunnel, through Hope; and

• Dogwood Valley Road section, south of Yale.

On Highway 1, the work will involve milling and filling sections of the highway, including passing lanes, as well as resurfacing the Hunter Creek Rest Area and scales.

Dogwood Valley Road will be rehabilitated by replacing the existing surface.

The majority of work will be done outside of peak traffic periods to minimize delays for commuters. Construction is expected to be completed by late summer.

