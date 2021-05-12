Key-Oh Lodge. (Albert Gerow photo/Lakes District News)
Key-Oh Lodge bags 2021 Loved by Guest award
Burns Lake's Key-Oh Lodge has bagged a Hotels.com Loved by Guests award for 2021. This is an annual program to recognize those in the service industry who deliver exceptional service to customers. The award is based on guest reviews and the hotel has received an 8.4/10 rating. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake Lakes District News
