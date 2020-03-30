Kevin Timothy to plead guilty to animal cruelty charge

He will appear at the Duncan courthouse on March 24

Hope the dog is doing fine with new owners after her experience being tied to a tree in Chemainus. (File photo)

Kevin Timothy of Chemainus intends to plead guilty to the animal cruelty charge against him at the Duncan courthouse on June 23.

Timothy was the owner of a one-year-old female German shepherd called Hope until last May when the BC SPCA took custody of the animal after she was discovered in critical condition tied to a tree.

He made his first court appearance in Duncan on Dec. 17 where it was decided he would consult with legal counsel and consider a plea. He was to enter his plea on March 24, but most court proceedings were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Timothy faces up to two years in jail, a maximum $75,000 fine and up to a lifetime ban on owning animals if convicted.

When taken into custody, the dog was suffering from emaciation, dehydration, extreme muscle wasting and a deep, severe neck wound.

The cable Hope was tied to the tree with was tied so tightly that her face was pressed to the tree and she could not lie down or move, and the cable was deeply embedded into her neck, causing such a massive wound that her jugular vein and trachea were exposed.

Following multiple surgeries and months of treatment and care, Hope was adopted by one of her caregivers at the veterinary hospital where she was treated.

She is reported to be happy and healthy in her new home.

Cowichan Valley Citizen