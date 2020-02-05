Kevin Timothy back in court Feb. 18 on animal cruelty charge

Hope, a dog that was taken into custody by the BC SPCA after a case of animal cruelty, now has a new home with Neil Roberts. Roberts is the hospital administrator at WAVES Veterinary Hospital in Langford. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Kevin Timothy of Chemainus is expected to make a plea to the animal cruelty charge against him at an arraignment hearing scheduled for Feb. 18 at the Duncan courthouse.

Judicial case manager S. Cole set the date for the arraignment hearing on Feb. 4.

Timothy was the owner of a one-year-old female German shepherd called Hope until last May when the BC SPCA took custody of the animal after she was discovered in critical condition tied to a tree.

He made his first court appearance in Duncan on Dec. 17 where it was decided he would consult with legal counsel and consider a plea.

Timothy faces up to two years in jail, a maximum $75,000 fine and up to a lifetime ban on owning animals if convicted.

When taken into custody, the dog was suffering from emaciation, dehydration, extreme muscle wasting and a deep, severe neck wound.

The cable Hope was tied to the tree with was tied so tightly that her face was pressed to the tree and she could not lie down or move, and the cable was deeply embedded into her neck, causing such a massive wound that her jugular vein and trachea were exposed.

Following multiple surgeries and months of treatment and care, Hope was adopted by one of her caregivers at the veterinary hospital where she was treated.

She is reported to be happy and healthy in her new home.