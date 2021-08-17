Kevin Sinclair named PPC candidate in Abbotsford riding

An Abbotsford man who started a House of Commons petition calling for the elimination of lead shot due to its detrimental impact on waterfowl is running in the federal election.

Kevin Sinclair is the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) candidate in the Abbotsford riding for the election on Sept. 20.

Sinclair is a truck driver/driver trainer at Nutriva Group, an Abbotsofrd agri-business focused on fulfilling the vision of “making a difference for the common good.”

He is also a part-time student at the University of the Fraser Valley, where he is in his third of a bachelor of arts program, majoring in political science.

Sinclair also describes himself as an environmental advocate. He has been calling for the eliminaton of toxic lead shotgun shell ammunition, spurred by the deaths of thousands of trumpeter swans at Judson Lake in Abbotsford.

Sinclair says the 100-acre lake – which crosses into the U.S. – is the “primary source responsible for most of the 3,000-plus swan mortalities” over two decades in Canada and the U.S. Sinclair says the birds mistake the toxic lead shot in the lake floor as grit, and lead poisioning can appear as early as four days after they ingest it.

Sinclair also volunteers at The Stream, a faith-based ministry dedicated to providing an encouraging word, a listening ear and a meal to at-risk people in Abbotsford’s downtown core.

He said he is excited to be representing the PPC in the election.

“I am honoured to stand with Maxime Bernier and the PPC in the fight for common-sense policies, defending conservative principles and values, including individual freedom, personal responsibility, fairness and respect.”

Other candidates announced so far in the Abbotsford riding are the incumbent, Ed Fast (Conservative), Navreen Gill (Liberal) and Stephen Fowler (Green Party).

• The Abbotsford riding comprises most – but not all – of Abbotsford. South of Highway 1, it runs from Mt. Lehman Road in the west to the city’s border with Chilliwack in the east. North of Highway 1, it encompasses the bulk of urban Abbotsford. Its northern boundaries are Upper Maclure and Maclure roads between Mt. Lehman Road and Highway 11, and Bateman, Straiton and McKee roads east of Highway 11.