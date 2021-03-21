Keremeos will reach 50 per cent senior population by 2026: report

The village has the oldest population in the RDOS based on the latest housing needs report

The Village of Keremeos is the oldest in the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, at least when it comes to the people who live there.

According to a recently published RDOS Housing Needs Report, the Village of Keremeos has the oldest skewing population in the region.

By 2026, the report estimates that close to half of the population, 49.5 per cent, will be 65 or older.

Currently, the village boasts a population that is the oldest in the municipalities in the RDOS, with 42 per cent 65 or older.

The RDOS’ average is 29.7 per cent, and the provincial average is just 17 per cent.

The population of the Village of Keremeos was 1,445 as of the 2016 Census, which means 607 are aged 65 or older.

If the population grows as expected based on the last census, by 2026 it will reach around 1,600, with 792 aged 65 or older.

With a larger senior population, the average income of residents in Keremeos is much lower than the average in the RDOS and across the province.

The median annual income in Keremeos is $41,984, compared to $57,081 in the RDOS, and $69,995 provincially.

A further sign of the aging population, the health care sector grew to be the largest according to the last census in 2016.

The housing report notes that more age-friendly residences, as well as more affordable housing, will be needed in the future for Keremeos.

