Keremeos Walking group starts April 2

Registration will be in front of the Keremeos Senior Centre entrance at 8:45 a.m.

It’s time to take Steps to Better Health.

A walking group hosted by Similkameen Pharmacy will start again on April 2.

The Steps to Better Health walking program is organized by Selena Depres from the pharmacy and allows participants a chance to get active and socialize.

“Do not hesitate to join us as this is designed as an inclusive walk, not a race! It will be followed by a meet and greet with some refreshments, up at Victory Hall. I hope you can join us,” a press release stated.

“The program is designed for older residents, but open to all walkers, and walks are followed by presentations on topics of interest. Presentations or discussions will be held either at Victory Hall or outdoors, on Tuesday mornings after a 25-30 minute walk. It is not necessary to participate in the walk to attend the information presentation,” the release stated.

Registration will be in front of the Keremeos Senior Centre entrance at 8:45 a.m. The walk should start at 9 a.m. and last about 25 minutes.