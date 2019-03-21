Keremeos top cop talks pot shop

The head of the Keremeos RCMP detachment said he doesn’t anticipate any major concerns if a cannabis store opens on Highway 3 next to the pocket park in downtown Keremeos.

Cpl. Brian Evans told the Review the village has put in place a number of regulations and those combined with provincial regulations will make enforcement, if issues arise, manageable.

“I don’t particularly have any concerns about a possible cannabis retail store in the downtown,” Evans said. “As far as policing, it’s a legal substance. It’s just as if, in my view, a cold beer and wine, liquor store was opening. Every community is likely going to have at least one outlet and I think the village has done a great job putting things in place.”

The Village of Keremeos hosted an online survey for residents wanting to comment on the proposed cannabis store. Late in 2018, Quantum 1, a division of Vancouver based Quizam Media Corporation, submitted an application for a provincial cannabis dispensary license for a location in Keremeos and in six other communities in B.C.

The province recently put the application to the Village of Keremeos to provide comment on. At the April 1 council meeting the issue will be discussed and the public will have a chance to speak to it.

Evans said those concerned that people might go to the cannabis store and then light up a joint in the pocket park next door, shouldn’t worry too much.

He said smoking is banned in all public parks in Keremeos and his officers are ready to enforce the bylaws.

“There’s not going to be any tolerance for smoking in parks where members of the public are in view and don’t want to be impacted,” he said.

He noted the fine starts at $230 per offence and goes up.

“There might be somebody once in awhile that violates the bylaw. We have people violating the liquor control act on a regular basis. This will just be another level of enforcement. We have the tools in place to handle these things. If the public sees someone smoking in the parks they should contact us or bylaw and we will work together,” he said.

The meeting on April 1 when the cannabis retail store will be discusses is public and starts at 6 p.m.