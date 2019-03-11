Keremeos sewer treatment plant big capital project for 2019

A list of capital and special projects for Keremeos for 2019

The Keremeos Waste Water Treatment Plant will see major upgrades over the next three years. The plant suffered during high water last year. (File photo)

A number of capital and special projects are slated to happen in Keremeos over the next year.

Rebuilding the Waste Water Treatment Plant is one of the biggest projects that will occur over a period of years. The project is scheduled over a three period with $300,000 budgeted for 2019, $2.2 million for 2020, and 1.449 million for 2021. The village received a grant to complete the upgrades.

Other projects proposed are the dike vegetation remediation, $10,000; water repair for the north east and south east corners of 6th Avenue, $16,000; confined space entry equipment requirements and manhole repairs, $9,678; and a rebuild of the lift station back-up pump, $6,000.

The village received a number of grants for projects including a village evacuation plan, $25,000; Age Friendly Walk and Talk Program, $15,000; Community Resilience (Firesmart), $50,000 and others.

Other projects include Victory Hall accessibility, pending grant approval, $20,000 and Pocket Park enhancement, $14,465.