Keremeos receives upgrade to oil recycling facility

Keremeos landfill’s oil recycling facility has been upgraded with new, environmentally safe, infrastructure.

Keremeos was one of seven B.C. communities to receive upgraded infrastructure funding.

B.C. Used Oil Management Association (BCUOMA) is a not-for-profit group dedicated to the collection and recycling of lubricating oil, oil filters, oil containers, antifreeze and antifreeze containers in British Columbia. Today it announced that over the past three months, seven used oil recycling facilities across B.C. have been upgraded with new environmentally safe infrastructure. Two new BCUOMA return collection facilities (RCFs) have opened.

The grants that businesses and municipalities received from BCUOMA provided them with a 10 foot or 20 foot modified sea container, and 1,100 to 2,200 litre tanks.

“We are dedicated to providing British Columbians with environmentally safe, free to use, and convenient RCFs,” said BC Used Oil Management Association CEO, David Lawes.

The RCF infrastructure grant program that BCUOMA provides requires the responsible environmental handling, collection, transportation, storage, processing and recycling of used oil and antifreeze material, using economic, efficient and environmentally acceptable options.

Any vehicle maintenance facilities, automobile owners, and other machinery maintenance operations that use oil. can use re-refined oil. Additionally, used oil filters contain reusable scrap metal, which steel producers can recycle metal products like rebar, nails and wire. Used antifreeze is reprocessed to produce new automotive antifreeze. Plastic oil and antifreeze containers are recycled into new oil containers, flowerpots, pipe, guardrails, and patio furniture.

Each year, approximately 50 million litres of oil, and three million litres of antifreeze are collected and responsibly managed through the approximately 300 public collection facilities and over 4,000 generators across the province, which are managed by the BCUOMA program. In 2019, BCUOMA collected more than 51 million litres of used oil which was the highest total amount in the program’s history.

For more information, visit bcusedoil.com.

