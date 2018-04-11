Keremeos RCMP looking for illegal dumpers

Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for illegal dumpers

The RCMP are on the lookout for those responsible for dumping on Upper Bench Road.

Cpl. Brian Evans said several calls came in about the pile of household items dumped on the side of the road sometime over the weekend.

“We went up there and took a look. There was a couch and stuff. It’s a major problem and it’s unsightly and disrespectful to everyone in the community. We hope people call these kinds of things in,” he said.

Evans encouraged people to take pictures or write down the number of the licence plate if they do see someone in the act of illegal dumping.

“If we have the evidence we’ll lay charges. We just need residents to record anything that might identify the people and report it right away to us,” he said.

Even more infuriating is that the culprits could have easily take to the garbage to the dump and paid a nominal fee or even put items out on the curb during large item pickup last Friday.

In addition to contacting police, residents are encouraged to call the RAPP (Report all Poachers and Polluters) line at 1-877-952-7277.. The RAPP line is run by the B.C. Conservation Office and is a 24 hour toll-free hotline.

If you have an iPhone, you can now report illegal dumping and other environmental related violations using the BC Wildlife Federation Conservation App. The app makes it easy for users to take geo-reference, time-stamped photos or videos. To download the free app, visit ITUNES on your iPhone and search Conservation APP.

Information needed: location and note if on Crown Land or Private Land, date and time, description of waste, photo and vehicle licence if witnessing violation.

Those who want to cleanup illegal dumpsites should contact the Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen in advance to ensure proper procedures are followed. Email the location and a photo to info@rdos.bc.ca or call the RDOS toll free illegal dumping hotline at 1-866-566-3867. Tipping fees will be waived if arrangements are made ahead of time or can be reimbursed after.