Keremeos police have suspect in mind for stealing from firefighter vehicles

Police have identified a person of interest in the ransacking of firefighter and paramedic vehicles

The Keremeos RCMP have identified a suspect that might have went through several vehicles belonging to emergency responders.

Cpl. Brian Evans did not release very many details, but said police do have a suspect in mind based on incidents that happened in the area on the same night.

Firefighters and paramedics were called out around 6:45 p.. to an incident involving a truck that slid off the road up Nickel Plate Road on Mon., Dec. 18.

In a rush to get out to help a person who has trapped in the truck about 200 feet down the mountainside, several firefighters and at least one paramedic left their vehicles unlocked.

Someone rummaged around several of the vehicles, emptying contents of glove boxes out on the floor or seat, and a duffel bag and school back was taken.

The same evening the Keremeos library had a light fixture thrown through one of its windows. Librarian Debra Holley receive a call from the alarm company around 8:50 p.m. that evening. When she arrived at the library the alarm was blaring and no one was inside. She didn’t think anything had been stolen and thought the alarm might have scared the person away.

Evans encourages anyone with information about these incidents to contact the police. The investigation continues.