Keremeos paramedics hosting open house

Learn what paramedics do and tour the ambulance and station this Saturday

Have you ever wondered what’s all in an ambulance, but was afraid the only way you would find out was if you were sick or hurt?

Well, don’t miss your chance this Saturday when the Keremeos ambulance station opens the doors to the public for an open house Sat., June 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We would like to show our community, as well as our neighbouring areas, friends and families the importance of the ambulance service and what we provide, and our equipment that is available. Not only demonstrating the ambulance service, but also the new program that is available in Keremeos, the Community Paramedic Program,” Heidi Rohlfs said.

The day is sure to be fun for everyone as it includes a lot of interesting things from taking a look inside an ambulance and the station to watching a CPR demonstration, doing blood pressure testing and there will even be refreshments and snacks.

Those who attend can also learn about the relatively new Community Paramedic Program that sees a paramedic visit residents that have chronic or temporary medical conditions that require extra care and guidance from a medical professional.

The station is located at 716-6th Avenue in Keremeos. Everyone is welcome.