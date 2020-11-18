Keremeos man ordered to pay $4,000 back to fraud victim

A British man was given a three-year prison sentence in the Penticton court on Oct. 4 for sexually assaulting a person under the age of 16 in 2018. The man will be deported to England following the completion of his sentence. (File Photo)

A Keremeos man was found guilty of fraud and ordered to pay back his victim the $4,072 he defrauded them of.

Martin Legare appeared in Penticton court on Nov. 17 charged with two counts of fraudulently impersonating another individual to gain advantage, one count of obtaining property less than $5,000 through false pretence, two counts of failing to comply with a probation order and one count of fraud.

Legare pleaded guilty to one of the charges of fraudulent impersonation and the charge of fraud.

Legare was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine by Aug. 17, 2021.

In addition, he was ordered to pay his victim restitution of $4,020.72

The charges stem from two offences that occurred on Jan. 4, 2017.

