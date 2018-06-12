Keremeos man dies in ATV accident

File photoA 69-year-old man is dead after an ATV accident in the Ashnola.

Cpl. Brian Evans said a call came in around 4 p.m. on June 7 that a rancher was missing.

“We received a report of a missing person. He’d been missing for the day and we attended and search and rescue was deployed. With the use of a helicopter the man was located, but unfortunately he was deceased.”

Evans couldn’t comment on the cause of death as the coroner investigation is underway, but did confirm the man had been on an ATV.

“It’s unfortunate. Very tragic,” he said.

The man lived in the area and had been collecting cows alone when the accident occurred.