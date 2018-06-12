Keremeos man dies in ATV accident

A 69-year-old man died in an ATV accident near Keremeos

  • Jun. 12, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

File photoA 69-year-old man is dead after an ATV accident in the Ashnola.

A 69-year-old man was found dead after an ATV accident in the Ashnola in the Paul Creek area.

Cpl. Brian Evans said a call came in around 4 p.m. on June 7 that a rancher was missing.

“We received a report of a missing person. He’d been missing for the day and we attended and search and rescue was deployed. With the use of a helicopter the man was located, but unfortunately he was deceased.”

Evans couldn’t comment on the cause of death as the coroner investigation is underway, but did confirm the man had been on an ATV.

“It’s unfortunate. Very tragic,” he said.

The man lived in the area and had been collecting cows alone when the accident occurred.

Previous story
Trust contributes $100,000 to nutrition coupon program
Next story
Education minister stops in Nanaimo during mid-Island tour

Just Posted

Let’s celebrate our seniors and their contributions

  • 20 hours ago

 

VIDEO: Williams Lake principal sharing PhD research at Winnipeg conference

 

White Rock keen to rebuild sandcastle event

  • 20 hours ago

 

City intends to go to B.C. Supreme Court to address Discontent City concerns

  • 20 hours ago

 

Most Read