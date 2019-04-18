Keremeos foreman ready to retire after 27 years

Jordy Bosscha public works and parks foreman for the village is ready to put his feet up

Jordy Bosscha is set to retire from the Village of Keremeos after 27 years on the job. He will continue to serve as the community’s fire chief. (File photo)

Jordy Bosscha, the public works and parks foreman for the village, is ready to put his feet up.

Bosscha was hired by the village 27 years ago in 1992 as a general labourer and promoted to foreman nine years ago.

“My first job was at the sewer plant walking knee-deep in sewer mud. And I had to break it up a bit so it would drain and dry up,” he said with a laugh.

“Every day was different. It was never the same thing. I would go from mowing grass one day to digging a grave the next to fixing the road and then cleaning up poo. It was always different.”

The 57-year-old was part of a number of projects over the years from renovations to overseeing new builds and emergency repairs.

“In a role like this, that was always one of the fun things. We had to come up with solutions for things when we might not have the proper parts or tools, but we needed to fix something right away so we were always MacGyver’ing things,” he said, referencing the TV series where the main character used unconventional problem-solving skills.

Bosscha gave notice to the village earlier this month and his last official day will be April 30. The search is underway to replace Bosscha and the posting date closes in early May.

Bosscha said he was ready for retirement but doubted he would be any less busy. He will continue on as fire chief for the Keremeos and District Volunteer Fire Department.

Bosscha said he plans to spend time fishing and golfing.

“I have a couple cars I want to tinker away on and just enjoy life,” he said.

