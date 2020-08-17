Keremeos firefighters called to truck and camper fire

Keremeos firefighters responded to a vehicle fire Sunday morning, Aug. 16, on Highway 3A between Olalla and White Lake Road.
Jordy Bosscha, Keremeos Fire Department chief, said the call came in around 5 a.m. A truck and camper were burning.
Two fire trucks and the fire department’s bush truck responded.
When firefighters arrived, they also extinguished a grass fire which had started because of the vehicle blaze.
Crews were at the scene around an hour and a half.
The owner said the fire had started in the camper. The fire is now under investigation.
