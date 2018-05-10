Keremeos declares State of Local Emergency

Rising water in the Similkameen River and creeks and tributaries prompted Keremeos to declare

The Village of Keremeos has official declared a State of Local Emergency.

The declaration means that provincial resources can be used to help mitigate flooding. Keremeos Mayor Manfred Bauer told the Review the declaration means an accounting number is assigned to the village and any work done for flood relief should be covered by the province.

“By declaring that (State of Local Emergency) we have access to provincial funds. When we have to do precautionary measures, like building berms, getting sandbags, helping people out of their driveways, we will be reimbursed,” he said.

There are currently no evacuations alerts or orders issued for any homes in Keremeos.

Three mobile home parks and eight residences in Area G mainly between Highway 3 and the Similkameen River along with eight other properties on the highway and 10th Avenue received evacuation alert notices Wed., May 9.

Two homes have been evacuated about 30 kilometers downstream from Keremeos in Chopaka. The residents were evacuated Tuesday when the Similkameen River rose faster than anticipated.

The Similkameen River is flowing high and fast and is expected to for the near future. Residents are urged to stay away from the river’s edge and the edges of creeks as erosion is often not seen and can result in banks falling in and anyone that is on top of them.

Please contact the Village Office at 250-499-2711 immediately if you see running water where it shouldn’t be.