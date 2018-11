Keremeos council, mayor committee appointments

Council committee and liaison appointments were announced

At a council meeting in November council committee and liaison appointments were announced.

The appointments goes as follows for voting members: Mayor Manfred Bauer, regional district director, Coun. Jason Wiebe will be the alternate; Similkameen Valley Planning Society, Bauer director, Wiebe alternate; Developing Sustainable Rural Practice, Bauer, alternate coun. Sherry Philpott-Adhikary; Okanagan Regional Library Board, coun. Philpott-Adhikary, alternate Bauer; Education on Substance Abuse Committee, Coun. Philpott-Adhikary, alternate Bauer.

Non-voting member appointments – Garden Club, Coun. Jeremy Evans, alternate Coun. Arden Holley; Museum Society, Holley, alternate Wiebe; Rails to Trails Society, Evans, alternate Holley; Similkameen Country, Holley, alternate Wiebe; Recreation Commission, Evans, alternate Holley; Liquid Waste Management Plan public advisory committee, Bauer, alternate Weibe; Liquid Waste Management Plan, technical advisory committee, Bauer, alternate, Wiebe. Local Immigration Partnership Committee, Wiebe, alternate, Bauer, Healthy Communities Committee, Wiebe, alternate Bauer, Keremeos Irrigation District, Bauer, alternate Wiebe.

Non-voting member liaisons – RCMP liaison, Bauer, alternate acting mayor; School Liaison, Philpott-Adhikary, alternate Bauer; Citizens on Patrol Liaison, Weibe; alternate Holley; Age-Friendly Advisory Committee, Philpott-Adhikary, alternate Holley.