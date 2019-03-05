Keremeos’ community services to offer men’s counselling

Men's counselling to be offered through Lower Similkameen Community Services Society

Men’s counselling will be offered at Lower Similkameen Community Services Society. (File photo)

In response to periodic requests, supportive counselling for men is now available in Keremeos.

A male counsellor to men will attend with individuals by appointment through 250-499-2352 Local 107.

Efforts will be made to provide flexible morning, afternoon or early evening appointment times.

Issues of concern can often be sorted through helpfully with counselling.

Among other matters of concern to men are child protection and child apprehension proceedings, charges arising from police attendance in domestic violence matters and related Family Court and Criminal Court involvements.

Men affected by a range of of challenges may wish to attend for informed counselling with an experienced practitioner at Lower Similkameen Community Services Society offices.

In some matters affecting male clients, the counsellor may refer to other good local or regional resources.

Sometimes counselling may continue through the men’s counsellor at Lower Similkameen Community Services.

Supportive counselling for men will proceed on the principle that everyone has problems and that in counselling we focus on those of the client. The aim is to help one better tackle personal hurdles and to get clear about ways to move forward.

Lower Similkameen Community Services Society is a community non-profit established in 1976 and is mainly involved in provision of affordable housing for seniors and the disabled. The society administers a variety of other human services.

