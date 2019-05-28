Keremeos changed roughly 140 streetlights to energy-efficient LED bulbs

The Village of Keremeos announced in council on May 21 that FortisBC has completed the project of installing roughly 140 streetlights to energy-efficient LED bulbs. (Village of Keremeos photo)

Keremeos street lights will be shining a little brighter each night but the change won’t have a negative effect on the environment.

The Village of Keremeos announced in council on May 21 that FortisBC completed the project of installing roughly 140 street lights with energy-efficient LED bulbs.

FortisBC, which is footing the bill for the new street lights, began working with the village in 2015 to transition from the orange-hued high-pressure sodium (HPS) lamps to energy-efficient LED.

“This upgrade will help to reduce our long-term electricity costs and is another milestone in Keremeos’ climate action plan,” said Mayor Manfred Bauer. “We appreciate FortisBC making this investment in our community.”

The new LED lights require about 50 per cent less electricity than the original high-pressure sodium bulbs, reducing electricity use in the village by about 50,000 kilowatt-hours per year.

LED bulbs last approximately four times as long as the sodium bulbs, which is up to 100,000 hours, and they have less heat and more light per watt.

LED bulbs will be brighter and light a larger area, while also decreasing light pollution because of the ability to direct the light downward.

Keremeos residents appreciate that the LED light is more focused on the road instead of having light pollution in their driveways and homes, Bauer said.

“In this era of climate change, every little bit that reduces greenhouse gas emissions is appreciated,” he said. “It took us four years. It’s finally done and I am very pleased about it.”