Kent to continue cost-sharing with Seabird Island for emergency vehicle

The district will continue the agreement with Seabird for five years

The District of Kent will continue to share the costs with the Seabird Island Band for a shared emergency response vehicle.

In 2013, Kent and Seabird Island set up an agreement which saw the district providing part-time fire and emergency services to the First Nation.

Two years later, Seabird Island procured an emergency response vehicle and the two communities began cost sharing the purchase, operation and maintenance of the vehicle.

The vehicle is used by the deputy fire chief and emergency coordinator when doing work on behalf of the district or Kent-Harrison Emergency Program.

The original cost-sharing agreement was in place for five years. The two communities have now renewed the agreement for another five years.

Seabird Island has estimate the annual maintenance, fuel and insurance costs to come in around $6,800 a year. The district will be paying around $2,730 of that cost in the first year of the agreement, or $227.30 a month. There will be an annual increase of 1.5 per cent for the following four years.

news@ahobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Agassiz-Harrison Observer