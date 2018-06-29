Kent to address short-term vacation rentals

A number of properties in the District of Kent are listed on Airbnb, a short-term vacation rental website. The District of Kent will be conducting research and consulting the public on the rentals before making any decisions on regulations.

Municipalities across B.C. have been struggling to respond to the plethora of vacation rentals popping up around the province, balancing the pros and cons of the popular hotel-alternative in their communities.

In late May, a District of Kent resident brought his concerns about short-term rentals to a council meeting, and now the District is assessing the impacts and potential damages of Airbnbs and other short-term rentals within it’s boundaries.

In Harrison Hot Springs, short-term rentals are a source of controversy. Do they help or hurt the local tourism industry? What about the impact on locals, who might have to deal with more noise and disturbances in their neighbourhoods? What about the local businesses who rely on tourism to pay the bills?

Last July, the Village cracked down on the rentals, upholding zoning regulations that prohibited commercial activities in residential areas. The consensus was that noise and parking from short-term arrangements was negatively impacting locals – but the Village’s hotels were certainly being impacted too.

In the District of Kent – a bedroom community where agriculture and dairy reign as the top local industries – short-term vacation rentals generally aren’t an issue.

But it’s easy to forget that Kent picks up right where Harrison ends, and the lakeside properties along Rockwell Drive, nestled into the mountainside with stunning views of the water, are enticing vacation spots. Not to mention that Harrison Mills is a desirable location for vacationing outdoor enthusiasts.

At any given time, a quick search on Air bnb pulls up 10 to 15 listings within the District of Kent, but some are B&B style – where the homeowner remains on the property during their guests stay.

Long-time Harrison resident John Allen thinks B&B-style rentals are less-damaging.

“When you give someone the keys to your place, and then [a] party breaks out and keeps going all weekend, that’s not good,” he told the Observer. “[They] completely violate the concept of secure, quiet residential neighbourhoods. People are entitled, legally, to the quiet enjoyment of their home.”

Time to address the issues

In late May, Rockwell Drive resident Martin Armstrong addressed council on what he said could “destroy neighbourhoods.”

“The concept that short-term rentals bring a positive economic impact to our community represents a disrespectful attitude towards the community,” he said. “I am asking mayor and council to take a proactive approach in dealing with this issue…”

Armstrong was specifically concerned about ‘second residence vacation homes’ – homes owned by people whose primary residence is outside of Kent – and their tendency, in his words, to become “party houses” when used as short-term rentals.

“…This broad-brush approach may be harsh, as not all renters are partiers, however if 50 per cent are [partiers] then on average, residents in the community will lose seven days of sleep for every 14 days, as an example,” he said.

Armstrong also had concerns that short term vacation rentals are using up space that might otherwise be used for long-term, more affordable living in the community.

“Second resident’s short-term vacation homes increase the pressure on local services; increase safety and security risks, do not contribute to the tax base and place additional demands on affordable housing…” he said. “Our local government needs to work towards effective and enforceable regulations to protect communities and [their] peaceful respectful neighbourhoods.”

District mayor John Van Laerhoven said to the Observer that, until recently, short-term rentals have been mostly a non-issue in Kent. He added that council hasn’t made any moves yet and the public will be consulted before any decisions are made on regulations and bylaws.

Harrison said no to Airbnbs

Last year Harrison council opted out of short-term rentals in the municipality – effectively upholding zoning bylaws that prohibit the commercial use of residential homes and limiting any type of tourism accommodation (including Air bnbs) to commercial zones only.

“We are also concerned about the tight rental housing market here in our community and want to ensure that families and workers can find affordable housing in our beautiful village,” Mayor Leo Facio told Black Press at the time.

A Village-run survey offered to the community during the summer of 2017 showed almost 60 per cent of respondents saying they or someone they knew had been negatively impacted by short-term rentals in Harrison. Only 18 per cent of the 112 survey-takers were in favour of the short-term rentals, 34 per cent completely against them and 25 per cent felt that enforcement or regulation needed to occur in some form.

More traditional Bed and Breakfast operations are still allowed in the community, but must be located within a principal dwelling.

District of Kent short-term renters will have to stay tuned to see what, if any, changes are made to rules around short-term rentals.

With files from Greg Laychak.