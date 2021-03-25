Kent hoping for grant funding to upgrade Agassiz skate park

The funding would go towards repairing existing concrete and possibly adding a new park feature

YouTube footage from 2012 of skateboarders using the Agassiz skate park. (Simon Fast/YouTube)

The District of Kent will be applying for a $250,000 grant to upgrade the skate park in Centennial Park.

The district is hoping that money from the Canada Healthy Communities Funding Program will be awarded to help the community refurbish the skate park, which is located next to the splash park near the Community Recreation and Cultural Centre.

The current skate park includes obstacles such as a flat rail, grind box, manual pad and mini ramp. If successful, the grant will go to repair the existing concrete surface, as well as cut back the overgrown shrubs on the southeast side of the park.

It’s possible a new park feature may also be added.

Additional funds would be required to completely replace the concrete surface and redesign the 8,000 square foot park.

The district is expecting to hear back on the application by May of this year.

The decision to apply for the grant occurred during an in camera meeting of Kent council, as staff had brought forward a number of possible projects to be considered.

