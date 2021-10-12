Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue responds to record-breaking 70 calls so far in 2021

Volunteers have logged more than 3,800 hours this year on calls, training in 2021

Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue volunteers aid a hiker near Bridal Falls this summer. KHSAR volunteers have responded to 70 calls in 2021 so far; this marks a record-breaking year for the organization. (Photo/KHSAR)

2021 has been a record busy year for Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue.

From mid-September to the beginning of October, KHSAR volunteers have been busy with seven calls. This brings the year-to-date total to 70 calls, which is an all-time record for the organization.

According to a recent report from KHSAR, three of the seven recent calls were to assist Hope Search and Rescue. The latest effort with Hope and Chilliwack Search and Rescue teams helped a lone hiker with an ankle injury at 1,800 metres on the Trans-Canada Trail near Manning Park. Despite cloud cover, a helicopter was able to whisk the hiker to safety.

Local incidents included rescuing a hiker who fell above Bridal Falls, recovering a disable boat with five occupants on Harrison Lake and the recovery of a deceased person.

In 2021, KHSAR volunteers have logged more than 3,800 hours on responses and training and more than 600 hours in maintenance, community events and administration.

Learn more at khsar.ca.

