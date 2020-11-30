Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue launches website

Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue (KHSAR) has a new online home.

At the beginning of the month, KHSAR launched their website – KHSAR.ca.

The page greets users with a brief overhead video of the KHSAR volunteers and some of the equipment at their disposal and a call to action to join their rescue efforts.

The “Our Capabilities” page runs through what the organization is all about and the versatile training regiments the 25 members have completed and continue to practice, including swift water rescue, ground search and rescue and rope rescue.

The page also includes helpful links to both the District of Kent and Harrison Hot Springs’ websites, B.C. Search and Rescue and the government of Canada’s AdventureSmart.

Originally formed in 1976, the KHSAR is one of 79 search and rescue initiatives in B.C. The local branch averages about 50 activations per year, a majority of incidents happening between April and October. KHSAR volunteers invest thousands of hours per year for rescues, training, maintenance, repair and administration. They are about 25 members strong.

Visitors can also donate to the KHSAR cause through their website at khsar.ca/donate-now.

