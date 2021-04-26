Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue help injured hiker in Deer Lake area

Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue workers helped assist an injured hiker at Deer Lake late last week.

According to a statement from KHSAR, rescue workers and B.C. Ambulance Service personnel could only access the injured hiker by water. One KHSAR Sea-Doo was used and the hiker was transported to shore, where they received treatment. B.C. park rangers also provided assistance in the rescue.

2020 was a record year for KHSAR as they were called out to 68 incidents, logging in more than 5,700 combined volunteer hours on the scene, in training or conducting maintenance, repairs and administration.

