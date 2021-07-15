Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue assisted in life-saving Bridal Falls rescue

KHSAR reminds the public that their services come at no charge

Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue volunteers were involved in a life-saving rescue on the Bridal Falls trail in Chilliwack.

According to scanner traffic, a female went into cardiac arrest at the summit of Bridal Falls; the patient reportedly had a head injury and was not breathing.

Popkum Fire department was called in to assist setting up a landing zone for an air ambulance, and an off-duty nurses on the scene assisted. Scanner traffic indicates the patient’s vital signs were stabilized before they were flown to hospital.

“Amazing teamwork between agencies,” read a Facebook posts from KHSAR. “Many thanks to (B.C. Emergency Health Service) medics, Popkum Fire and B.C. Parks members or pulling together for a prompt, efficient response.”

KHSAR reminds the public to call 911 as soon as help is needed and there is no charge for KHSAR’s services.

