Kent Elementary to get new LED sign

Kent Elementary will be getting a new LED sign over the summer.
The sign will be replacing the school’s old bulletin board, which currently faces McCullough Road. That sign will be taken down over the summer, and a new LED board will be placed where the exisiting “Kent Elementary School” sign above the wheelchair ramp.
The LED board will face out towards both McCullough Road and Pinewood Avenue, and will be used to advertise school events, professional days and Parent Advisory Council meetings and events.
Coun. Stan Watchorn, principal of Kent Elementary, was not present at the council meeting on July 22 when council members approved the new LED sign. (Luminous signs must be approved by council before being installed, in order to help maintain the “historic nature” of the district.)
Coun. Duane Post did express reservations about having the sign on and lit 24 hours a day, and requested that staff follow up with Watchorn to make sure it is not on all night.
