Kent Elementary to get new LED sign

The sign will allow the school to better share information about events and ProD days

The old sign at the Kindergarten entrance of Kent Elementary will be taken down this summer. A new LED sign will be placed where the long “Kent Elementary” banner is now. (Grace Kennedy/The Observer)

Kent Elementary will be getting a new LED sign over the summer.

The sign will be replacing the school’s old bulletin board, which currently faces McCullough Road. That sign will be taken down over the summer, and a new LED board will be placed where the exisiting “Kent Elementary School” sign above the wheelchair ramp.

SEE ALSO: New logo in the works for Kent Elementary

The LED board will face out towards both McCullough Road and Pinewood Avenue, and will be used to advertise school events, professional days and Parent Advisory Council meetings and events.

Coun. Stan Watchorn, principal of Kent Elementary, was not present at the council meeting on July 22 when council members approved the new LED sign. (Luminous signs must be approved by council before being installed, in order to help maintain the “historic nature” of the district.)

Coun. Duane Post did express reservations about having the sign on and lit 24 hours a day, and requested that staff follow up with Watchorn to make sure it is not on all night.

grace.kennedy@ahobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter