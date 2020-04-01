Kent cuts power payment penalty

Dropped from 10 per cent to one per cent

In an effort to offer financial relief to residents during the coronavirus pandemic, the District of Kent announced the 10 per cent penalty for late utility bill payment with due dates between March 31 and May 31 has been reduced to one per cent.

The municipal office – as with essentially all public facilities – is closed to the public to prevent the spread of the virus. However, there are a number of alternative ways to submit utility and tax payments:

Online or phone banking – please contact your financial institution to set this up

In person – there is a secure drop box located at the front door of the municipal office where your cheque can be dropped off

By mail

In person at your financial institution

Payments need to be received by the due dates to avoid penalties.

For any questions or concerns, please contact the District of Kent at 604-796-2235.

adam.louis@ahobserver.com

