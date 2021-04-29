Kent council temporarily loosens patio regulations for restaurants

Allows for expanded outdoor dining while third wave COVID-19 restrictions in place

The District of Kent Council has cleared the way to help local restaurants adapt to circuit breaker restrictions amid the pandemic’s third wave.

Councillors voted unanimously to waive minimum parking requirementsto allow businesses to use parking stalls as part of an outdoor dining patio while COVID-19 circuit-breaker restrictions are in effect.

To implement a temporary patio area, businesses would be required to submit a parking space/patio plan to the district as well as a written statement acknowledging structures are temporary and easily removable.

For further information or questions, business owners are encouraged to contact Development Services at 604-796-2235 or by email at planning@kentbc.ca.

As of publication, restrictions prohibiting restaurants, pubs and bars from having indoor dining came into effect in late March and are in place until May 25; outdoor patio seating, take-out and delivery are still allowed.

In other council business, Council approved light banners to be hung downtown and in Centennial Park to mark the 125th anniversary of the District of Kent. These banners will feature a photo of Mount Cheam with the Experience Agassiz logo with the slogan “Relax and Enjoy.” The council further asked that the District of Kent logo appear on the banners.

Though photos of Bear Mountain and a rolling train were up for consideration, councillors felt Mount Cheam was the most representative of Agassiz.

Many of the district’s planned celebrations for the 125th anniversary were sidelined with the pandemic last year.

Mayor Sylvia Pranger reported an additional 675 COVID-19 vaccines administered at the Agassiz Agricultural Hall. Clinics currently run once per week, with 350 vaccines distributed on April 13 and 325 on April 21.

Coun. Duane Post said 47 of the 48 available Agassiz Community Garden plots are being used. This is up by three additional plots from 2020’s planting season.

The council approved KPMG’s 2020 audit of the district following a special meeting prior to Monday’s council meeting.

The next regular District of Kent council meeting is scheduled for May 11 at 7 p.m. Those who wish to virtually sit in on the meeting can register online at www.kentbc.ca.

Agassiz-Harrison Observer