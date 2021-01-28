Kent commits $18K to community groups

The annual grants in aid funding will support seven organizations in the Agassiz area

Kids pay close attention to the magic show during the first Storytime in the Park of 2019. Agassiz Harrison Community Services will be receiving $1,500 for Storytime in the Park this year. (Grace Kennedy/The Observer)

Seven community groups will be receiving financial support from the District of Kent this year.

At the Monday night council meeting (Jan. 25), the District of Kent committeed $27,500 to provide funding to local groups, maintaining the $1,000 increase to overall spending from 2020.

“I know it’s been a tough year for many of these organizations, who haven’t been able to have the fundraising that they would normally,” Counc. Susan Spaeti said. “I think their requests and what they are using it for are for a very worthwhile endeavour.”

The organizations receiving money from the District of Kent in 2021 are:

the Agassiz Agricultural and Horticultural Association, with $5,000 to re-roof and paint the Agricultural Hall;

Agassiz Harrison Community Services, with $3,000 for the Drive4U program and $1,500 for Storytime in the Park;

the Harrison Festival Society, with $3,000 for general programming;

the Kent Harrison Foundation, with $2,000 for community grants;

the Agassiz Harrison Aquanauts, with $1,560 to continue purchasing new diving blocks;

the Kent Harrison Arts Council, with $1,500 to support artist activities at the Ranger Station Gallery; and

the Cheam Vista Concert Society, with $500 to offest venue rental fees.

The District of Kent has also set aside $9,440 in contingency funds for future local grant applications.

Although ordinarily the Agassiz Baseball Association asks for $2,000 to cover uniforms and equipment, the association did not submit a request this year due to last year’s cancelled season. The $2,000 allocated to the association last year will be carried forward into 2021.

Agassiz-Harrison Observer