Kenneth Robar has been found

Kenneth Robar, the first person to have entered the race for Sooke’s vacant District Council seat, has been located.

Robar had been reported missing last Friday after his friends reported that he had been missing for more than a week.

“Ken has been found, safe and well,” said Sooke Shelter Society president, Sherry Thompson.

According to Melanie Cunningham, also of the Shelter Society, she had been notified by the RCMP that Robar had been found and that he would be home in a few days.

“They did not release any information about where he was found or what had happened, telling me that it was a matter of privacy rules,” said Cunningham.

But the Sooke RCMP confirmed that Robar had, in fact, been located in Ontario and would be returning to Sooke in the coming days.

“From what I’ve been able to find out from Ontario, it seems he simply went ‘walkabout’. But I understand that he’s okay,” said one officer.

Robar’s name is still in the running and will be on the ballot for the Sooke District Council seat vacated with the passing of Brenda Parkinson.

In total, ten candidates have put their name forward as candidates for the position.

