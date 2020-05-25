Ken Monkhouse, ‘Monkey’ on Highway Thru Hell TV show, passes away

A photo of Ken Monkhouse shared on the Highway Thru Hell Facebook page, announcing his passing.

Highway Thru Hell has confirmed Ken Monkhouse, a Hope tow truck driver who found many fans on the show, has passed away.

“He was a wonderful and compassionate man, with a great sense of humour. We’ll miss his spirit and his big heart. R.I.P. Monkey,” the TV production stated on their Facebook page. Jamie Davis Towing confirmed Monkhouse passed away the night of May 24 of a heart attack.

The TV production asked that the privacy of Monkhouse’ family be respected as they make arrangements, adding that further details would come in the near future.

“Ken Monkhouse was an amazing guy, great work ethic and a good friend,” said the post on Jamie Davis’ Facebook page. “Missing you forever.”

Condolences have also been rolling in on online tow truck forums, with several asking the family be given time to grieve. “Rest in peace Ken, we will drag your chains from here,” one post read.

emelie.peacock@hopestandard.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Hope Standard