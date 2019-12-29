‘Kelsey the Kestrel’ replaces stolen ‘Eddie the Eagle’ driftwood sculpture in Colwood

City of Colwood asking public to keep a lookout for 'Eddie'

Kelsey the Kestrel is the newest addition to the driftwood sculpture line-up in Herm Williams Park after ‘Eddie the Eagle’ was stolen from the same place just days ago. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

A new driftwood bird has landed in Colwood.

Kelsey the Kestrel is the newest addition to the driftwood sculpture family after nearby residents noticed that the last bird, Eddie the Eagle, was stolen on Friday morning from Herm Williams Park.

Eddie the Eagle’, a bird made out of pieces of painted driftwood, was part of four birds on display at the park for Forest Lights, a new family-friendly event during the holiday season. The only remaining pieces were his yellow talons and a chunk of his tail feathers.

“I’m just glad I was able to make this one [Kelsey] in replacement of Eddie,” Lewis said. “I’m not too happy about the paint job, but it took a while to made this one.”

Artist Paul Lewis took two days to work on the blue, white and brown-coloured bird, inspired by Robert Fraser, a Victoria photographer who captured an American Kestrel in Sidney.

It usually only takes five to six hours for the Colwood man to build a bird, but he had to dry the wet driftwood by his fireplace before he could throw it together.

“I’m so numb to it,” said Paul Lewis, driftwood artist. “There are no consequences. We can’t press charges or do anything about it. The community gets more pissed off than I do. It’s really unfortunate.”

Now, Kelsey will sit on the same branch Eddie used to occupy, waiting for her friend to return home.

“We’re hoping the people who took it will think better of their actions and return it to the park so it can be repaired and enjoyed by all,” the City of Colwood said in a Facebook post on Saturday afternoon. “Please message us […] if you have any information about this.”

