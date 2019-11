Man wanted for theft under $5,000

Christopher Stephen Maynard is wanted for theft under $5,000. (CrimeStoppers)

Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers is urging people in Vernon and Kelowna to “keep an eye out” for Christopher Stephen Maynard.

There is a B.C.-wide warrant out for the 34-year-old man who stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 179 pounds.

The man is described with brown hair and eyes and is wanted for theft under $5,000.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

