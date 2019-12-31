Kelowna’s year in review – March 2019

A look back the biggest stories of the year for March

Big White to host

2020 World Airline

Ski

Championships

Beating out resorts from the U.S. and Europe, Big White Ski Resort won the bid to host the World Airline Ski Championships.

The event, which will bring the top ski racing talent from across the globe, will take place at Big White starting March 1, 2020.

Kelowna house

guests wins Big

Brother Canada

Dane Rupert was selected as the first participant from Kelowna to ever compete on Big Brother Canada.

Nicknamed the ‘Prince of Kelowna,’ Rupert beat out the competition and earned more than $130,000 in cash and prices, as well as an Okanagan celebrity status and a spot amongst Big Brother Canada’s elite.

Me Too movement

founder speaks

in Kelowna

The viral #MeToo movement was heard and read around the world in March.

Its founder, Tarana Burke, delivered a speech in Kelowna sharing her story with Okanagan students.

“It’s more expansive than a hashtag,” said Burke after her speech in March.

“It’s all-encompassing in ways we don’t really get to see represented on a day-to-day basis.”

Kelowna Muslim

students hold vigil

to support New

Zealand victims

A tragic event half way around the world was felt by Kelowna, the Okanagan and all of Canada.

The New Zealand mass shooting on March 15 where 51 people were killed at mosques resonated in Kelowna.

At the Muslim Student’s Association’s vigil at UBCO, various speakers shared sentiments and hopes that only through coming together will there be support after tragedies.

David Suzuki

speaks at

UBC Okanagan

Scientist, broadcaster, author and climate change activist David Suzuki made a stop at UBC Okanagan to share his personal perspectives on the environment and his career.

Okanagan students viewed a film, Beyond Climate, as Suzuki narrated the ongoing effects of climate change in B.C.

Kelowna police draw

guns, Batman’s

offer to

help rejected

A popular vigilante from the streets of Gotham made an appearance in Kelowna attempting to help RCMP officers during an incident.

While the RCMP warned against the Batman’s desire to help, the caped-crusader’s sighting was filmed and enjoyed by Kelowna residents on social media and shared over 500 times on Facebook.

The Dark Knight was reportedly an energetic Kelowna resident who dawns the outfit for birthdays and feel-good fun. His costume-covered identity remains unknown.

