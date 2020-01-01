Kelowna’s year in review – February 2019

A look back at the biggest stories of the year for the month of February

Dayleen van Ryswyk and her husband Eduard have saved eight dogs from the dog meat industry in South Korea. (Submitted)

Couple saves dogs from being slaughtered for meat

Over the last three years, Dayleen van Ryswyk and her husband Eduard have saved eight dogs from the dog meat industry in South Korea, working with the Save Korean Dogs organization. The Kelowna couple adopted two of the dogs that were most traumatized. In South Korea, dog meat is considered a specialty at certain times of the year and are often mistreated.

Woman caught up in Haiti strife

Kelowna resident Laura Allen found herself caught up in turmoil in Haiti due to heavy blockades and protests over allegations of government corruption. The political disruption in the Caribbean country made transportation in and out of the country difficult for Allen, who has spent time each of the past 12 years volunteering as a foreign aid worker.

Yacht club faces lawsuit

Kelowna lawyer Marc Whittemore filed a lawsuit on Feb. 1 against the Kelowna Yacht Club, claiming a dispute with the financially-strapped club caused him “embarrassment, humiliation and distress.”

New shelter provides refuge from cold

A number of local agencies came together, working with provincial and civic governments, to provide a temporary shelter to accommodate people experiencing homelessness facing sub-zero temperatures during February. “It’s saving lives,” said Laurence East, with Metro Church, of the joint effort.

Pot shops closer to opening

Nearly fourth months after recreational marijuana became legal in Canada, the City of Kelowna was ready to start looking at applications from would-be cannabis retailers. In November, 2018, the city received 41 applications to open cannabis retail stores, with 10 of those bids submitted to be given priority status for approval based on conditions set out by the city.

Parents frustrated school not being replaced

A Rutland parent called on the City of Kelowna to contribute funds towards the replacement of Rutland Middle School. Cadre Simpson said she feared students are falling behind other Central Okanagan students while capital school projects are being approved for newer and more affluent neighbourhoods within the school district.