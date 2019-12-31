Kelowna’s year in review – April 2019

A look back at the biggest stories of the year from April

Kelowna residents say goodbye to iconic Ogopoo statue

An iconic Ogopogo statue in downtown Kelowna is no more.

City crews removed the 28-year-old statue in April to proceed with the construction of a new water park.

Kelowna city manager Scott Bushell said one reason the Ogopogo was removed was because it didn’t meet conventional safety codes.

The official reopening of the water park occurred in July.

West Bank First Nation evicts widow from her home

A supreme court judge sided with the Westbank First Nation (WFN) to evict a woman who lived in a house on WFN land for 15 years.

After Bonnie Alice Watts’ husband died in April —who was a WFN member — she was informed that her lease couldn’t be transferred to the property because she wasn’t a member of the First Nation herself.

WFN law stated that band members must be given priority for housing in the community.

After the decision, Watts was given 30 days notice to vacate the property.

Kelowna city council approve urban densification plan

Kelowna city councillors approved a densification plan to transform an older community in the city.

The city’s “Capri Landmark Urban Centre” aims to develop and densify the Gordan and Spall areas in Kelowna over the next 20 years.

The densification plan is expected to add 8,000 new residents to the area by around 2040.

Culinary championships move on

The Canadian Culinary Championships will no longer be held in Kelowna.

Officials decided to move the event to Ottawa to make the championships more central for chefs on the East Coast.

The move is a setback for Okanagan College culinary students, who had the opportunity to work with iconic chefs during the event’s nine year existence in Kelowna.

Ottawa will now host the culinary championships for the next three years.