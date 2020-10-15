Kelowna’s Winter Street Market cancelled for 2020

Downtown Kelowna Association’s annual Winter Street Market has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

For the last three years, the Downtown Kelowna Association (DKA) has presented a family fun experience at the annual Winter Street Market on the first weekend of December. The event included family skating at Stuart Park, vendors along a closed section of Water Street in front of City Hall, children’s visits with Santa Claus and live entertainment. The day wrapped up with the official lighting of the tree beside the rink in Stuart Park.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we live and how we plan events such as Winter Street Market,” said Mark Burley, executive director, Downtown Kelowna Association.

“Current Public Health Orders include the prohibition of any event that would create a gathering of 50 or more persons. The Winter Street Market attendance figures have grown each year to a point of over 10,000 people over the course of the one-day event.”

In accordance with Dr. Bonnie Henry’s order from Oct. 9, the Downtown Kelowna Association is cancelling the 2020 edition of the Winter Street Market.

Daniel Taylor