Kelowna’s Wilden neighbourhood still without heat amid cold snap

Some in Kelowna are still without heat as FortisBC works to repair an outage in Wilden on Tuesday morning.
Twitter user SveaBee said 140 homes in her neighbourhood were without gas and heat overnight and the outage has continued into the morning.
“This is ridiculous, why turn off power on the coldest week of the year,” she wrote.
FortisBC said its workers are in the neighbourhood, relighting appliances and restoring power.
@FortisBC our neighborhood is still without gas and heat. #kelowna @CastanetNews@KelownaNow
This is ridiculous, why turn off power on the coldest week of the year pic.twitter.com/geD1yHbdYa
— S (@SveaBee) February 5, 2019