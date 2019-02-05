Kelowna’s Wilden neighbourhood still without heat amid cold snap

Lows reached the negative mid-20s in the city this week

People in Kelowna’s Wilden neighbourhood are still without heat. (Twitter)

Some in Kelowna are still without heat as FortisBC works to repair an outage in Wilden on Tuesday morning.

READ MORE: Electricity use spikes by 13% during cold snap, says BC Hydro

READ MORE: Six B.C. cities hit record lows amid cold snap

Twitter user SveaBee said 140 homes in her neighbourhood were without gas and heat overnight and the outage has continued into the morning.

“This is ridiculous, why turn off power on the coldest week of the year,” she wrote.

FortisBC said its workers are in the neighbourhood, relighting appliances and restoring power.

@FortisBC our neighborhood is still without gas and heat. #kelowna @CastanetNews@KelownaNow

This is ridiculous, why turn off power on the coldest week of the year pic.twitter.com/geD1yHbdYa — S (@SveaBee) February 5, 2019

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.