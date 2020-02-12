Kelowna’s Uptown Theatre demolished, will become a parking lot

The City of Kelowna said they haven't received development plans yet

Demolition work on Kelowna’s Uptown Theatre is set to completely finished by Thursday.

That’s according to the City of Kelowna’s communications manager Tom Wilson.

He added the site will be used as a parking lot for the foreseeable future.

“The property owner has not submitted any plans for development yet, so we don’t know what is planned long-term,” he said.

Uptown first opened in the 1970s but closed down in 2000. It was then converted into a church.

At its height, the theatre had two screens with 308 seats each and showed classics we now love, like the first of the Star Wars series.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Uptown Theatre demolished

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan