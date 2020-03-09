Kelowna’s unemployment rate jumps to 5.3 per cent

The city's unemployment rate is lower than the national rate

Kelowna’s unemployment rate increased to 5.3 per cent from January to February, according to Stats Canada. (File photo)

The unemployment rate in Kelowna jumped by a full percentage point in February.

According to a report from Statistics Canada, Kelowna’s unemployment rate increased by 1.1 per cent to 5.3 per cent from January to February.

Kelowna’s unemployment rate was slightly higher than the provincial average of 4.8 per cent, but below the national average of 5.6 per cent.

According to the report, an addition 30,000 jobs were added in February across the country, however the unemployment rate still increased by 0.1 percentage points.

While the report stated there were more people working in wholesale and retail trade, manufacturing, as well as in information, culture and recreation, employment declined in professional, scientific and technical services and in accommodation and food services.

Daniel Taylor