Micah Manhas shows with her arms how excited she is for Christmas, at the Tree of Hope light up on Nov. 26. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Kelowna’s Tree of Hope exceeds $100K goal

More than $100,000 in matched donations to the Child Advocacy Centre; campaign to continue until Jan. 5

  • Dec. 30, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Tree of Hope’s $100,000-pledge to match donations to the Child Advocacy Centre (CAC) over the holiday season has been met — and surpassed.

“We are so happy to see our initial matching pledge of $100,000 not only achieved but exceeded by our amazing community. There is so much more going on here than simply raising money, we really are Raising Hope and we want the CAC to keep doing what they are doing. We want them to keep raising money for the vulnerable children they serve and we will continue to match and support them along the way” said Ken Stober, president of the Stober Foundation, which operates the Tree of Hope.

With the goal met, the Tree of Hope campaign will continue to match donations made to the CAC throughout the Celebration of Giving, which wraps up on Jan. 5, 2021.

“I was just getting ready to announce to our community that the initial matching pledge had been met when I received an unexpected and extraordinary phone call from the Tree of Hope organizers about the continued donations,” says Ginny Becker, executive director of the CAC, “I can’t put into words what this means for the 1 in 3 children in our community who are impacted by abuse and neglect. This is monumental, particularly given the complicated circumstances of this unusual year.”

Stober added: “A very special thank you must be given to the generous individuals, families and businesses who have already donated to the Tree of Hope Celebration of Giving. You are the reason all this has been achieved. We believed that the tree could stand for something more this Christmas and the community has proven us right. It is so inspiring to see what can be achieved when we all work together.”

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguezLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna Capital News

Previous story
NDP MLA Walker to have office in Qualicum Beach
Next story
Fire probed at industrial area

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Surrey’s most-read online stories from 2020

    These are some of the stories you clicked on the most this year

  • CNC’s adventure tourism program on hold

    Still not 'off the radar' says CNC's regional principal

  • District seeks federal grant for arena upgrades

    Lobby up for retrofit; dehumidifier needs improvement

  • Finding light in a dark year, to hold on to for tomorrow

    Just like consuming news in 2020 felt like it was all about COVID, writing it also often felt exhausting especially when every incident, event, opportunity, funding had a pandemic-releated caveat to it. So when we went through the entire year's news to compile the Year In Review for this and next edition, that's when we realized that yes, 2020 was about COVID but also about so many more things.

  • Lily May rides into Rossland

    This innovative sculpture, commissioned by RCAC, is in her new home at Rossland Miners Hall

  • Granisle’s Cram the Cruiser, a success

    Mayor Linda McGuire, Councillor Karen Barber representing the Granisle Lions Club where the food donations will be packaged into hampers to be distributed to those in need within the community, and Sgt. Mark Smaill were present during Granisle's sixth Annual Cram the Cruiser event held on Dec. 11. (Jessie Zhu photo/Lakes District News)

  • Keeping an eye on the deer

    As they sat on the back of their couch, these two dogs kept a close eye on the deer grazing in their yard. (Angelique Houlihan photo)