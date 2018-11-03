Kelowna’s top 2 unsafe intersections

There are a lot of busy intersections in Kelowna, but none as dangerous for pedestrians as Cooper Road and Harvey Avenue. With eight crashes between 2013 and 2017 reported that have resulted in serious injury or death, it’s at the top of the list in the Okanagan area.

Lake Country resident Rodney Earl visits the intersection regularly and says he isn’t surprised by the statistic.

“I’ve noticed too many people are trying to beat the light,” said Earl, “I think we need more options to fix these accidents. What are the bigger cities (that have more accidents) doing? Maybe that can work here.”

In just under 10 minutes at the crossroads, there were two red lights ran, one driver pulled over by RCMP, dozens of cars honked at, and two cyclists almost sideswiped.

“I feel like bike paths and more cameras could probably lessen the amount of accidents at this intersection,” Earl said.

Another dangerous intersection in Kelowna is the Spall Road and Springfield Road cross street.

Local business owner Gayler Kozar, who operates Michael’s Beer & Wine Studio on the intersection’s corner says she notices about four to five accidents a month at this intersection.

“There used to be police here all the time, giving out tickets, but they’re not here as often anymore, ” Kozar said,”It can definitely impact my business if traffic (and pedestrians) can’t get through to the store.”

Concerns at this intersection include the lack of a left advance light for eastbound and westbound traffic, no bike lanes, and no cameras. There have been seven serious crashes at this intersection.

“People used to come speeding from off the main road,” Kozar said, “They’d come close to hitting customers and children in the parking lot.”

