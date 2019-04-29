Kelowna’s Orchard Park Shopping Centre to reconfigure former Sears space

Part of the now vacant store will be demolished to create more parking and two more stores

The former Sears store in Kelowna’s Orchard Park Shopping Centre is being reduced in size and divided to make way for two smaller retail spaces.

City council heard Monday that the now vacant 80,000-square-foot space will be reduced in size to 39,000-square-feet and divided to make room for two stores, one of which appears to be a Mark’s Work Warehouse outlet. The identity of the other store is not yet known.

The mall’s owners plan to demolish part of the former Sear’s department store at the mall’s northwest corner near the intersection of Dilworth Drive and Harvey Avenue (Highway 97) to create more parking. It says it will also close the entrance to the mall’s parking lot on Dilworth, closest to the intersection. Traffic entering the mall off Dilworth will have to use another entrance and exit farther down the road which has traffic signals.

Sears, which went out of business in Canada in 2017, left two large spaces vacant in the mall. In addition to the former department store, Sears also had a large furniture and appliance store is located at the other end of the shopping centre.

On Monday, council approved the plan to reconfigure the north-west portion of the mall.

Orchard Park is the largest shopping centre between Vancouver and Calgary.

