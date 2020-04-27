Orchard Park Shopping Centre is located at 2271 Harvey Avenue in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

Kelowna’s Orchard Park Mall has no definitive date to reopen

Recent reports indicated the mall could open in June

  • Apr. 27, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Kelowna’s Orchard Park Mall has no definitive date to reopen despite recent reports.

Urban Planet had released a message to employees stating they were aiming to re-open in late May or early June.

Capital News reached out to Vikki Webster, Orchard Park’s marketing manager for an update.

“We don’t have a definitive date for when all our retailers will be open again, but hopefully things are moving in that direction,” said Webster.

“Once we have a better idea we will communicate that for sure.”

READ MORE: Kelowna Pride Week postponed until September

READ MORE: Okanagan College launches haircuts for healthcare

Daniel Taylor

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

<div style="color: #808080

Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com

Follow me on Twitter

Follow me on Twitter

