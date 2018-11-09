Kelowna’s Knox Mountain Drive closed for the winter

Vehicles will not be allowed to access the road leading up to Knox Mountain Park

The road up Knox Mountain has been closed for the winter due to expected changing conditions. Image: Katrina Sopow/contributor

The City of Kelowna is closing Knox Mountain Drive to vehicles for winter today.

The move, made every year at this time, is due to cooler temperatures and changing winter conditions, says city hall

While the road, which leads up the hill into Knox Mountain Park, will be closed, the park’s trails will remain open between 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily to those on foot or bike. Park users, however, are advised to be cautious as the road and pathways will not be cleared of snow or ice throughout the winter.

The road will remain closed to public vehicles until next spring.

Park users are reminded to keep their dogs on leash, except inside the off-leash dog park south of Knox Mountain Drive.

