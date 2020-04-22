The grist mill is located at 2136 Leckie Place in Kelowna, B.C. (Photo - Jen Zielinksi)

Kelowna’s historic grist mill goes up in flames overnight

The Kelowna Fire Department and RCMP remain on scene

  • Apr. 22, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

One of the buildings at Kelowna’s historic grist mill went up in flames overnight.

The Kelowna Fire Department and RCMP remain on scene and are conducting an investigation.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Kelowna’s grist mill is of great heritage value and a rare surviving example of pioneering agricultural and production practices in Kelowna. It was one of the first industrial enterprises in the Okanagan Valley and is the oldest surviving purpose-built grist mill building in B.C.

Kelowna Capital News has reached out to the Kelowna Fire Department for comment.

