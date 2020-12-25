Kelowna’s good news year in review – October 2020

A look at some of the postive news from the month of October

Kelowna production company creates Halloween catapult

One Peak Creative has made a catapult that allows children to receive candy in a socially distanced fashion. (Onepeakcreative/Instagram photo)

Halloween looked a little different this year due to COVID-19.

While some neighbourhoods revamped themselves to ensure families could socially distance while trick-or-treating, three Kelowna residents took the opportunity to get creative when handing out candy. The production company One Peak Creative developed a one of a kind catapult for trick-or-treaters and filmed it like a reality TV show, showing the steps taken to create the one of a kind device.

While going doorstep to doorstep is not ideal, the catapult allows children to receive candy in a socially distanced fashion.

One Peak Creative is a team of videographers and creative directors that work with companies to help produce a piece of content that aligns with its goals.

Check it out below.

The bubble experience: A new way to dine in Kelowna

Curious Artistry and Alchemy Café owner Luigi Coccaro. (File photo)

Sticking to your bubble during the COVID-19 pandemic is something a Kelowna restaurant took to heart. Curious Artistry and Alchemy Café was forced to put a cap on how many customers it could have inside the restaurant, which meant owner Luigi Coccaro had to get creative to lure diners in.

A plastic bubble was installed in the back patio area of the business, where those in the same social circle could dine together safely: from COVID-19 and the weather.

Bar manager Ryan Chodola said Coccaro really wanted to be innovative when it came to keeping customers safe while still maintaining the café’s atmosphere.

“(Coccaro) wanted to provide a unique expansion during these COVID times,” he said.

Curious Cafe also placed large teddy bears in certain restaurant seats to promote social distancing and an adorable atmosphere.

